Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): An MBBS student of a medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior was arrested for allegedly raping his batchmate, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at an old hostel building, the police added.

"A case of rape has been reported at Jaya Arogya hospital campus under the jurisdiction of Kampoo police station in the district. A woman approached the police station to lodge an FIR against her batchmate. The woman was staying in the girls hostel in the campus for her exams. During this, the accused staying in the nearby Boys Hostel, who was her batchmate called her to meet and raped her," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Singh Jadon told ANI.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the police registered an FIR against the accused under the relevant sections of rape at Kampu police station and arrested the accused, DSP Jadaun said, adding that the police team also inspected the incident spot.

He further said that the incident site was the old boys hostel which is being dismantled and something new being constructed in its place. The accused called the victim to meet as they were batchmates, she agreed to meet. During this, the accused raped her. Based on statements and facts, a case was registered against the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

