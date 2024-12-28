Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will restore pre-COVID train numbers from January next year, an official release said on Saturday.

As per the decision of the Railway Board, all NFR-owned passenger trains will run with the regular numbers (instead of the existing ‘0' numbering system), it said.

“Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run all passenger trains with their regular numbers as was running prior to COVID-19. All the 60 pairs of passenger trains will operate as per earlier frequency with their earlier train numbers from January 2025 onwards,” the release said.

Out of the 60 pairs of passenger trains, four pairs will operate from Tinsukia division, 19 pairs from Lumding division, 10 pairs from Rangiya division, six pairs from Alipurduar division and 21 pairs from Katihar division.

The details of stoppages and timings of all the 60 pairs of trains are available on the IRCTC website and social media platforms of NFR, it said.

