Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Three accused were arrested in connection with the death of a Tiger that happened in Nilgiris district, officials said, adding that the patrolling in the area would be intensified from December 1 under the instructions of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

The three accused were arrested within 12 hours of authorities discovering the Tiger's dead body, officials informed. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Manikandan (36) who works as a daily wage labourer, Maarimuthu (33) and Vignesh (32) who work in a scrap store in Gudalur.

A combing operation would be carried out in Gudalur range on Thursday to identify snares with the help of the dog squad and Rapid Response Team (RRT).

According to the police, the three accused have been named in many police cases and have been convicted in a few cases, while other cases remain pending. They had given confession that they had committed the offence to hunt wild boar in the area, officials added.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Karuppaiyah led the search operations at their residences and the police recovered similar cables used for snaring. Snares were also recovered in their residences as well, officials said. (ANI)

