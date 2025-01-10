Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): As Prayagraj prepares for the Maha Kumbh 2025, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), under the Namami Gange program, is spearheading initiatives to ensure the sacred waters remain pristine and pure.

Advanced technologies are being deployed for sewage treatment, ghat cleaning, and waste management.

Prayagraj has 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a cumulative capacity of 340 MLD. Among them, the 42 MLD Naini 2 STP, developed using innovative FCR/Organica technology, stands out.

Other key plants include the 80 MLD STP at Naini 1 and the 14 MLD STP at Phaphamau.

Surender Singh Parmar, Project Manager at Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam Gramin, said, "The 42 MLD (Million Liters Per Day) STP located at Naini 2, built under the Namami Gange program, is a newly constructed facility. It began operations in February 2023 and utilizes FCR (Food Chain Reactor) technology. Sewage (wastewater) from all areas of the Naini region is pumped through drains to reach the STP."

The current 340 MLD STP capacity is being expanded to 523 MLD with the development of three additional STPs: a 60 MLD STP at Rajapur, a 29 MLD STP at Salori, and a 14 MLD STP at Salori.

The NMCG has also introduced advanced drain interception and on-site treatment using the Geo Tube System, which combines chemical treatment and ionization.

Ajay Kumar Dubey, Junior Engineer at UP Jal Nigam in Nagariya, said, "We are fully prepared to make the Maha Kumbh clean and pure. Our technology, the Geo Tube, is a highly successful and advanced technique that treats water from drains, making it completely clean before releasing the purified water into the Ganga."

As part of its Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) project, the NMCG is deploying 1,500 Ganga Sewa Doots and has launched the Paint My City campaign to beautify Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela.

During a recent visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of the "Namami Gange" initiative in rejuvenating the Ganga and called for collective citizen participation.

"As part of the preparations for the Maha Kumbh, the Namami Gange program has been accelerated, with special emphasis on sanitation and waste management in Prayagraj. Initiatives such as appointing Ganga Doots, Ganga Praharis, and Ganga Mitras aim to raise awareness about maintaining cleanliness," said PM Modi in his speech.

To ensure hygienic facilities, the NMCG has installed 12,000 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) toilets with septic tanks, 16,100 prefabricated steel toilets with soak pits, and 20,000 community urinals, strategically placed across the Mela grounds.

The Namami Gange program ensures clean rivers and hygienic facilities, making it a global model of faith and environmental responsibility. (ANI)

