India News | No Decision Taken to Sell Any Landed Properties: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy has refuted the reports about the sale of TTD lands, stating that no such decision has been taken.

"The reports about the sale of TTD lands are all politically motivated. The actual decision was taken by the earlier board and the state government in 2014-2019. They had decided that small pieces of TTD land in villages, which are in remote areas, especially properties in TN villages, should be disposed of. This decision was taken as the TTD is not in a position to take care of those properties," Reddy told ANI.

He said that the present TTD board has only reviewed the earlier decision and till now no decision has been taken to sell these properties.

"We have just reviewed the decision and asked the officials if they can not protect these properties. They have been asked to review the properties and submit a report. As of now, we have not decided to sell the properties," he said.

In view of the controversy, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order directing the TTD Board to re-examine the issue in consultation with different stakeholders.

"Till the finalisation of the matter stated above, the proposed disposal of 50 properties by TTD is hereby kept in abeyance," reads the order of the State government. (ANI)

