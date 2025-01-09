Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Golden Jubilee and Farmers Expo 2025 commenced today at the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam, Meghalaya, marking 50 years of dedication to agricultural innovation and development in the Northeastern states of India.

The program was inaugurated by the Governor of Meghalaya C H Vijayashankar in the presence of Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Meghalaya Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of Meghalaya M. Amapareen Lyngdoh, who visited the various stalls showcasing the region's rich agricultural diversity.

Also Read | 'Hindutva Can Never Be Defeated': PM Narendra Modi's Historic Speech at First Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Event in 2003 (See Pics).

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his address, praised the potential of Meghalaya and the Northeast to become a hub for fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants.

"Meghalaya is a treasure trove of agricultural wealth. The variety of chillies, pineapples, ginger, turmeric, bananas, and even orchids is extraordinary. The Northeast can truly outshine other regions in agriculture and horticulture," Chouhan remarked.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man With Physical Disability Beaten to Death in Cholas, Probe Underway.

He emphasised the need for developing crop varieties with longer shelf life, improved logistics, and strengthening the lab-to-land approach.

"ICAR must focus on increasing the shelf life of crops and ensuring they reach consumers in the best condition. The transition of science from the lab to the field must be faster to benefit farmers directly. Natural farming, innovative technologies, and the unique potential of crops like bamboo, honey, and mushrooms must be leveraged to uplift rural livelihoods," he said.

The Union Minister also commended the leadership of CM Conrad K. Sangma and assured continued support to the state.

He reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts between ICAR, agricultural universities, and government departments to chart a roadmap for sustainable agricultural growth in the region.

Chouhan emphasized that Meghalaya's biodiversity is a wealth to the region and added a roadmap to be worked out tirelessly. There is a necessity for better coordination among ICAR institutes, agricultural universities, KVKs, and state departments. The region has different agro climatic zones, which require a combined effort of several departments, particularly for the development of a logistic hub, processing, value addition, and pricing of the products.

Governor Vijayashankar in his inaugural speech emphasized that India is an agrarian country where agriculture lies in the heart of the people and economy.

He emphasized that ICAR is at the forefront of research and development in the country for agriculture adding that the institute has contributed significantly to the development of crop varieties, livestock breeds, and IFS, which have proven to be beneficial to the farming community. The region is rich in specialty crops such as ginger and turmeric and is a hub of medicinal plants, Ayurveda, and other agricultural products, he added.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Sangma highlighted the role ICAR has played in transforming the agricultural landscape of the Northeast.

"Since its inception, ICAR has developed over 100 crop varieties, introduced high-yielding livestock breeds, and promoted sustainable practices like integrated and organic farming. These efforts have enhanced food security, conserved biodiversity, and empowered farmers with cutting-edge technologies. The global recognition of ICAR's integrated organic farming models underscores its leadership in sustainable agriculture and rural development," he stated.

He commended the efforts of ICAR's scientists, researchers, and staff, acknowledging their dedication in reshaping agriculture in the region.

"Through innovative solutions like integrated organic farming systems, you have not only empowered farmers but also paved the way for entrepreneurship among our youth. Your contributions have been instrumental in enhancing rural livelihoods and transforming agriculture in the Northeast," he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for his support in advancing agriculture in the region. He lauded initiatives like the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for Northeast Region, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, and PM-KISAN, which have equipped farmers with better inputs, technologies, and access to markets.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the occasion through a recorded speech. She congratulated the Institute for 50 years of unparalleled service and dedication and commented that ICAR has developed hundreds of varieties of crops, livestock, and climate-resilient technologies suited to the agroclimatic conditions of the region that help to enhance food security and livelihood security of the region.

She said that the production of food grain and horticultural crops has increased by 30% and 40%, respectively, over a decade. Speaking on the significance of agri-based enterprises, she said that agri-based enterprises and allied sectors have been instrumental in generating livelihoods and attracting youth to agriculture in the region. This has led to an increase of 25% in Agri-entrepreneurs among youth in the last 5 years, she added.

She also exclaimed that there is a need for documentation and validation of indigenous resources, germplasm conservation, and pairing local knowledge with modern technologies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)