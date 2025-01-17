Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday flagged off a special train for senior citizens under the Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana and said that the scheme has been launched by the state government to fulfil the spiritual and religious aspirations of the economically backward and below-poverty-line senior citizens in the state.

"I flagged off the pilgrimage train for Shirdi and Nashik under the Senior Citizens Pilgrimage Scheme at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. The Senior Citizens Pilgrimage Scheme has been launched by the state government to fulfil the spiritual and religious aspirations of the economically backward and below-poverty-line senior citizens in the state. Today, 775 senior citizens from six districts--Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal--embarked on a journey to visit the famous pilgrimage destinations of Maharashtra, Sirsi and Nashik. This year, arrangements have been made for 8,000 senior citizens of the state to visit pilgrimage sites like Sirsi, Nashik, Suja Kali (Kolkata), Kamakhya, Ayodhya, Varanasi, etc. in 10 phases," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Also Read | Online Scam in Pune: Engineering Student Duped of INR 10 Lakh by Fraudsters After Promising Her a Chance To Represent India in Inter-Continental Beauty Pageant.

"The pilgrimage train will depart from Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Rayagada and Balasore stations in the state in two phases. The government has provided transportation facilities to all the pilgrims from their villages to the railway station where they start their journey. Arrangements have also been made for accommodation, transportation from the railway station to the pilgrimage site, and food and drink for all the pilgrims during the journey. Respecting the religious and spiritual sentiments of the citizens of the state, the state government has recently arranged for 4 modern bus services for the world-famous Mahakumbh Mela. In addition, 7 special trains are also running from Odisha for the Mahakumbh Mela," he further wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that this step will boost cultural and spiritual tourism for the poor.

Also Read | Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani To Attend US President-Elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony.

"... Under The Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana, the first train was inaugurated by CM Mohan Charan Majhi today... People aged 60 to 75 are travelling in this from 4 districts... This is a boost to cultural and spiritual tourism for the poor as well, who can visit Nasik, Shirdi, Varanasi, Ayodhya... More trains might be needed for Mahakumbh; therefore, the tourism department is in talks with the railway department to initiate one or two more trains from the state apart from those started by the Centre," she said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)