Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday assigned responsibilities of taking care of development activities in various districts to deputy CMs and ministers.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo has been given the responsibilities of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts while another Deputy CM Pravati Parida will look after Balasore and Bhadrak.

Also Read | Ram Temple: Ayodhya Set To Witness Grand Celebration on January 11, 2025, Marking First Anniversary of 'Prana Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has been entrusted with the responsibility for Sundargarh and Deogarh, and State Minister Rabi Narayan Naik for Sonepur and Bolangir districts.

The responsibility of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts has been given to Nityananda Gond, while Krushna Chandra Patra will look after Angul and Sambalpur.

Also Read | Simran Singh Dead: Popular Radio Jockey Known As 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan' Dies by Suicide at Her House in Gurugram, No Death Note Found.

Prithiviraj Harichandan has been asked to take responsibility for Gajapati and Ganjam, Mukesh Mahaling for Jharsuguda and Bargarh, and Bibhuti Bhusan Jena for Nabarangpur & Rayagada.

Among other ministers, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra has been designated as 'Prabhari Mantri' for Kandhamal and Boudh districts, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia for Kalahandi and Nuapada, Suryabanshi Suraj for Kendrapara and Jajpur, Pradeep Bal Samanta for Nayagarh and Khurda, Gokulananda Mallik for Malkangiri & Koraput and Sampad Chandra Swain for Puri & Dhenkanal.

The 'Prabhari Mantris' (in-charge ministers) would look after the developmental works being carried out in the districts assigned to them, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)