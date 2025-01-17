Kendrapara (Odisha), Jan 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in June last year, attempted to kill herself by consuming poison on court premises in Kendrapara on Friday, police said.

She was first taken to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and then to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Kendrapara, they said.

Her condition is “stated to be serious” and an investigation is underway, said Inspector in-Charge of Kendrapara town police station, Dilip Sahoo.

The minor attempted to end her life by consuming poison in the washroom of Kendrapara Additional District Judge-cum Special Judge Court (POCSO) here when the hearing was underway, the officer said.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on June 6 last year. Police had later arrested a 21-year-old accused in the case.

The court proceedings were suspended following the incident, sources said.

