Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Nuakhai on Sunday.

Taking to the social media platform X, he said, "Best wishes and congratulations to the people of the state on the occasion of 'Nuankhai', the great agricultural festival of our state. I pray to Lord Sri Jagannath for good health, happiness, prosperity and progress on the auspicious occasion."

Pradhan celebrated the festival of Nuakhai at the residence of retired agricultural officer Madan Mohan Mishra in Sambalpur. He participated in the sacred 'Nabanna' (season's first crop) with the family members.

Taking to the social media platform X, he shared the pictures of eating together at the residence of retired agricultural officer Madan Mohan.

"On the auspicious occasion of the agricultural festival 'Numankhai', I celebrated Nuankhai with Nabanna along with the family members of retired agricultural officer Madan Mohan Mishra and his wife Swarna Manjari Mishra at Nandpada in Sambalpur. I have been associated with this family since I was in charge of the student body. I got a lot of love from everyone. After many days, the new family members are feeling very happy. Thanks for his respect and hospitality," he said on X.

"Nuukhai Zohar," he added.

Speaking to ANI Pradhansaid, "The most emotional festival of West Odisha is 'Nabanna'. The farmer celebrates 'Nabanna' festival at home by offering the first grain of his crop to the mother. On behalf of the people of Sambalpur, on behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my heartiest wishes to the farmers on this great festival... Today we have gathered in Sambalpur. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi is also coming here to participate in 'Nabanna'. After this, financial assistance will be given to lakhs of farmers in Odisha under CM Kisan Samman Nidhi."

Earlier today, President Draupadi Murmu extended greetings to all on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival.

President Murmu wished that this festival brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "I extend my heartfelt greetings of Nuakhai to all the countrymen, especially the people of Odisha. Nuakhai is a great festival of our agriculture-based life. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to the farmers of the country. I wish that this festival brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life." (ANI)

