New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Several Opposition MPs including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gathered inside the Parliament premises to voice their concerns over the alleged atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The MPs carried placards and tote bags emblazoned with messages calling for justice and condemning the persecution of minorities across the border.

Among the protesters was Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who carried a tote bag with the slogan "Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaayion ke saath khadey ho" (Stand with Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).

The MPs raised slogans such as "We want Justice" and "Bharat Sarkar Jawab Do," demanding the Indian government take immediate action on the issue.

The protest marks a significant shift in the Opposition's approach to minority issues, particularly when it comes to the persecution of Hindus.

The Opposition, which has typically expressed concern over the treatment of Muslims in India and abroad, took a clear stand for Hindus, signalling a broader concern for all minorities.

Following the protest, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar responded to the demonstration, expressing his surprise.

He remarked, "I am surprised to see this. Our Opposition has always been concerned about only Muslims. In India, the meaning of 'minority' has changed. Congress and our rivals changed it to Muslims. They are now agitating for Hindus, so this is a major change. Perhaps this is Modi magic."

On Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed BJP remarks on her carrying a bag with "Palestine" written on it, terming them "useless things."

Reacting to the BJP's accusation of appeasement, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that instead of talking about this "rubbish," the government should take some steps regarding the atrocities happening in Bangladesh, against minorities and Hindus. (ANI)

