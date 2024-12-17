In a tragic road accident on the Hasanpur-Gajraula road, a school bus collided with a car early in the morning on December 17 due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. The incident left eight people injured, including five schoolchildren. The bus driver sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains serious. The injured children and other passengers received immediate medical attention at a local healthcare facility. The collision disrupted traffic on the busy Hasanpur-Gajraula stretch, causing a significant jam as authorities worked to clear the road. Amroha Road Accident: Diver Injured As Tyre Burst Causes High-Speed Pickup Truck To Flip on NH9 in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

School Bus Collides with Car in Dense Fog, 8 Injured Including 5 Children

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: A school bus collided with a car in fog, injuring eight, including five children. The bus driver is in critical condition. The accident caused a traffic jam on the Hasanpur-Gajraula road

