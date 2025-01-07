Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 7 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday said that there is no case of HMPV virus in the state of Punjab so far. He further stated that there is no need to panic, as it is not serious like Covid, and assured that the medical infrastructure is available to combat any surge.

"There has been no case of HMPV virus in Punjab till now. This is a mild virus that doesn't cause serious illness. It is not like Covid. There is no need to panic. Our hospitals, beds, and emergency equipment are ready. Covid was a new virus; this is an old virus. Those having cough and cold should wear masks," said the Punjab Health Minister while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Aurangabad Shocker: Man Kills Minor Cousin Sister by Pushing Her Into Gorge in Waluj Over Victim’s Relationship With Boy From Same Locality, Arrested.

Meanwhile, following the discovery of two suspected cases in Nagpur, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said there is no need to panic, but children and the elderly with co-morbid conditions need to stay alert.

Speaking at a meeting organised over the HMPV virus, Mushrif said, "The effect of the HMPV virus is being seen in many countries of the world. There is no need to panic. Out of the 5 patients, one patient has been discharged. The remaining patients are recovering. Children and the elderly with co-morbid conditions need to stay alert."

Also Read | Centre Evicting Me From Chief Minister's House, Claims Delhi CM Atishi; BJP Refutes Charges, Amit Malviya Says 'She Is Lying'.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education Department Dinesh Waghmare, Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar, Director Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Director of AYUSH Department Dr. Raman Ghungralkar, along with deans of all government medical colleges in the state, were present through the video conferencing.

Notably, five cases of HMPV have been reported in the country, with two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, and two suspected cases in Nagpur.

HMPV is a virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)