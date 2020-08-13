Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan were lashed by rainfall on Wednesday, a Met department official said.

In the last 24 hours, 170 mm rainfall was recorded in Kishanganj, 110.4 mm in Jaipur, 80.2 mm in Jamwaramgarh, 70.6 mm in Mandana among other areas of the state.

From Wednesday morning to evening, 27 mm rainfall was recorded in Chittorgarh, 4.6 mm in Kota, Dabok and Bhilwara each.

Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature settling at 40 degrees Celsius, while other major cities of the state recorded the maximum temperature between 38.5 and 30.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in all major cities were recorded between 24.6 and 29.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of eastern Rajasthan in next 24 hours.

