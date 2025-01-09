Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 9 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday in a sharp critique of the Goods and Services Tax regime, slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accusing the government of making GST more complex and burdensome for traders, consumers, and even farmers.

Congress leader Khera referred to the tax system as the "Gabbar Sitharaman Tax."

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: UCC To Be Implemented in State This Month, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He highlighted that despite GST being implemented for nearly 90 months, there has been little respite for the people, and even farmers have not been spared from the tax burden.

Speaking to ANI, Pawan Khera said, "GST has affected the common traders, middle class, and consumers, even farmers have not been spared. The tax that should have been very easy, has become very difficult and heartless. GST is Gabbar Sitharaman Tax. It has been 90 months since the implementation of GST, but still, new circulars are issued every day."

Also Read | RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Special Court To Pronounce Verdict on January 18.

The reaction from the Congress leader comes after Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chaired the eighth Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with stakeholders and representatives from trade unions on Monday.

The discussion was held in connection with the preparation of the Union Budget 2025-26. The consultations focused on understanding the perspectives of trade unions regarding the upcoming budget. This interaction is part of the government's annual pre-budget tradition, aimed at gathering inputs from diverse sectors to shape policies and allocate resources effectively.

The meeting witnessed the participation of Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, along with top officials, including the Finance Secretary, Secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and representatives from the Labour Ministry. The Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India was also present.

The Union Budget 2025-26, to be presented on February 2, is anticipated to address key economic challenges and promote growth.

Earlier Sitharaman met stakeholders from the financial sector and capital markets as part of her series of pre-budget consultations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)