Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Calcutta High Court mentioning that children below the age of 12 should be exempted from attending school till a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 is found.

Many are worried that the school may open. In that case, lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal filed a public interest litigation demanding that children under 12 not be sent to school for the time being.

This is because children up to the age of 12 years usually need to be vaccinated.

The Chief Justice division bench directed the lawyers representing both the Central and State Governments to be present in the case.

Matter is likely to be heard next week. (ANI)

