New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): In his recent Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the innovative 'Haathi Bandhu' initiative in Assam's Naugaon, which has successfully mitigated human-elephant conflicts in the region.

The initiative, led by a team of villagers, involved planting Napier grass on barren land, providing an alternative food source for elephants and reducing crop damage.

"I want to share an example from Assam with you. There is a place in Assam called Naugaon. Naugaon is the birthplace of our country's great luminary Srimanta Shankardev Ji. This place is very beautiful. It is also the habitat to a large number of elephants," PM Modi said while addressing the 118th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister said that many incidents were being noticed in Naugaon where herds of elephants used to destroy crops, farmers used to get upset, on account of which people of about 100 villages in the vicinity were facing hardships. But the villagers also understood the elephants' helplessness, said the PM.

"They knew that elephants were intruding the fields to satiate their hunger, so the villagers thought of finding a solution to this. A team of villagers was formed, which was named 'Haathi Bandhu'. Haathi Bandhu displaying their wisdom, made a unique effort on about 800 bighas of barren land. Here the villagers together planted Napier grass," said the Prime Minister.

"Elephants like this grass very much. The result was that the elephants lessened straying towards the fields. This is a matter of great relief for thousands of villagers. This effort of theirs has been liked by the elephants as well," he added.

PM Modi said that animals may not be able to speak, but humans can understand their feelings and their gestures very well.

"My dear countrymen many a time, you must have seen pictures of amazing bonding between humans and animals; you must have heard stories of animals' loyalty as well. Whether it is a pet or a wild animal, their relationship with humans sometimes amazes us," he said.

"Animals may not be able to speak, but humans can understand their feelings and their gestures very well. Animals also understand the language of love and live by it too."

Modi emphasised the importance of coexisting with animals and understanding their needs. He also expressed joy over the addition of two new Tiger Reserves in the country, highlighting India's commitment to wildlife conservation.

"Our culture and heritage teaches us to live with love with the animals and birds around us. It is a matter of great joy for all of us that in the last two months, two new Tiger Reserves have been added to our country. One of these is Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh and the other is Ratapani Tiger Reserve in MP," he said. (ANI)

