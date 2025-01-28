Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the vast potential of India's concert economy, citing the success of recent high-profile concerts like Coldplay's shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Addressing the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, PM Modi highlighted the opportunity to further boost tourism, create jobs, and enhance the global identity of India's creative sector.

Also Read | What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Know Causes, Symptoms and Treatment As GBS Cases Rise to 110 in Pune.

He noted that India's rich cultural heritage, large youth population, and growing demand for live events make it an attractive destination for concerts. The recent Coldplay concerts, which were sold out, demonstrate the immense scope for live concerts in India.

"In a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance, and storytelling, with such a large pool of youth and a massive consumer base for concerts, there are vast opportunities for the concert economy. In the past decade, both the trend and demand for live events have grown. You must have seen the incredible images from the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in recent days. This is proof of how much scope live concerts have in India," PM Modi highlighted.

Also Read | 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave' 2025: Can't Accept Export of Raw Materials, Value Addition Must Happen in India, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

He asserted that top artists from around the world are being attracted to India. The Prime Minister also urged the state and private sectors to invest in infrastructure for the concert economy, highlighting its potential to generate revenue and create jobs.

He announced that India will host the first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit next month, showcasing the country's creative power globally.

"The concert economy boosts tourism and creates a large number of jobs. I urge both the state and private sectors to focus on the necessary infrastructure for the concert economy. Next month, India will host the first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit, a major event that will give the country's creative power a new identity globally. The revenue generated from such events in the states also contributes to advancing the economy," he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that the scale and speed at which specialized infrastructure is being built in India today is making the country a fantastic destination for investment.

"The dedicated freight corridor is connecting the East and West coastlines. Today, dozens of industrial cities are being built across the country, equipped with plug-and-play facilities. Odisha is also fostering similar possibilities. Thousands of crores of rupees are being invested in railway and highway network projects here. To reduce the logistics cost for industries in Odisha, the government is connecting the state's ports with industrial clusters. Alongside the existing ports, new ports are being developed, which means Odisha is set to join the country's top states in terms of blue economy," PM Modi said.

In addition, PM Modi emphasised the need to create a strong supply and value chain within India, supporting MSMEs and start-ups, and investing in research and innovation to drive industrial growth.

"We need to create a strong supply and value chain within India, one that is minimally affected by global ups and downs. This is a major responsibility for both the government and the industry. Therefore, no matter which industry you belong to, it is important to support the related MSMEs, help them grow, and provide handholding. You should also support as many young start-ups as possible," he said.

PM Modi added further that today, no industry can grow without new technology and in this context, research and innovation are essential.

"The government is building a vibrant ecosystem for research across the country, with a special fund created for this purpose. A special package has been announced for internships and skill development. The stronger and better India's research ecosystem is, the more our industries will benefit directly," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)