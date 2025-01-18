New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme tomorrow. This will be his first 'Mann ki Baat' programme this year.

The Mann Ki Baat, normally held on the last Sunday of the month, has been pre-poned to January 19 as the nation will celebrate Republic Day on January 26.

Also Read | Mangaluru Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl After Befriending Her on Instagram, Films Act and Shares Video on Social Media; Jailed for 20 Years.

Be it Swachhata, volunteering, water conservation, Fit India, exams or women empowerment, every month, citizens have been sharing their ideas and suggestions with PM Narendra Modi for his radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

"Tune in tomorrow at 11 am for the first 'MannKiBaat' of 2025! Looking forward to highlighting exemplary collective efforts from across India which showcase societal strength," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Pay Matrix: What Will Be Revised Salaries, Pensions for Central Govt Employees?.

In the previous episode of Mann ki Baat of 2024, PM Modi highlighted the values of Constitution.

"On January 26, 2025, our Constitution will complete 75 years of its implementation. It is a matter of great pride for all of us. The Constitution handed over to us by our Constitution makers has stood the test of time. The Constitution is a guiding light for us, our guide. To connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution, a special website named http://constitution75.com has been created. Here you can upload your video reading the Preamble of the Constitution. You can read the Constitution in different languages and also ask questions about the Constitution," he said.

Launched in October, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)