India News | Polavaram Project Will Be Completed by 2027 at 'any Cost', Says Andhra CM

Amaravati, Nov 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly on Tuesday said that Polavaram Project, which he called the lifeline and backbone of the state, will be completed by 2027 at "any cost" despite all the financial problems.

Calling the project a "game changer", the chief minister said if the southern state can effectively build the Polavaram Project and interlink rivers, then there will be an end to famines.

“Despite financial problems, the Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027 at any cost. The project is a game changer for the state,” Naidu said while addressing the Assembly.

According to Naidu, the Centre has so far sanctioned Rs 12,157 crore for the Rs 55,000-crore project