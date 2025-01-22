Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at Ramghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday evening to attend the 'Sandhya Aarti,' a sacred ritual dedicated to the holy river Ganga.

The Ganga Aarti, performed by a group of priests, is a traditional ceremony held at sunset to honor and revere the river.

During the ritual, priests lit large oil lamps and performed synchronized movements while chanting hymns and mantras, creating a spiritual and captivating atmosphere.

Devotees and visitors also participated in the aarti, offering prayers and expressing their devotion and gratitude to the Ganga.

The serene ritual, symbolic of reverence and cultural tradition, was mirrored at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, where Sandhya Aarti was also performed.

Earlier today, the cabinet meeting was held at MahaKumbh Mela and said that support had been received from people from every religion and caste.Speaking to ANI, Ansari said "There is support from people of every religion and caste here. Our aim should be to progress towards development."Earlier the Uttar Pradesh cabinet met at Maha Kumbh.

During the meeting, significant proposals and schemes for the state were announced.

After the meeting, CM Yogi announced that three medical colleges would be established in Hathras, Kasganj and Baghpat. He further added that 62 Industrial Training Institute and 5 centres of Innovation, invention and training will be established across the state.

The decision to renew Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence and employment policy was taken at the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the government had already started their preparations for the 2031 Ardha Kumbh.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and other cabinet ministers were present with the Chief Minister.

The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers participated in this spiritual moment."A meeting of the cabinet was held here in Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Big decisions have been taken here. Preparations for 2031 Ardha Kumbh have also started here in Mahakumbh 2025..." the Deputy CM Keshav Maurya said while speaking to ANI.

Maurya also responded to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks about the cabinet meeting being held at the Maha Kumbh, urging Yadav to "get rid of this kind of mentality."Akhilesh Yadav is suffering from a mental disease. He should be treated soon. I pray to Maa Ganga to bless him so that he gets rid of this kind of mentality," Maurya added. (ANI)

