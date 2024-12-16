President Droupadi Murmu interacts with Army officers during an 'At-Home' reception at Army House on the eve of Vijay Diwas (ANI Photo)

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid tribute to soldiers who displayed 'indomitable courage' during the 1971 war on Vijay Diwas and said that their 'ultimate sacrifice' inspires every Indian.

In a post on X, the office of the President of India wrote, "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India. A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our brave hearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride."

Also Read | Sambhal: Devotees Paint 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' Slogans on Walls of the Newly Discovered Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Pradesh's District (Watch Video).

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1868487975698358665

Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated nationwide on December 16 to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan).

Also Read | Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: From Family, Career to Health Issues, All You Need To Know About the Award-Winning Tabla Maestro.

On this occasion, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also remembered the soldiers who martyred during the 1971 war.

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1868491417187975479

"On Vijay Diwas, we pay homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war and honour the unmatched gallantry of our armed forces," the office of the vice president wrote on X.

"Their heroic valour and selfless sacrifices, which led to a historic triumph, continue to inspire every Indian. We remain forever indebted to their service to the nation," the post further reads.

On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu attended an 'At-Home' reception at Army House, hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present for the occasion.

According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 were injured during the war of 1971.

Meanwhile, India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)