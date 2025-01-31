New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader P Sandosh Kumar on Friday criticised President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, calling it a "glaring exercise in denial" that overlooked the critical challenges facing the country.

Kumar pointed out that the speech failed to mention the prolonged crisis in Manipur, where persistent violence has led to significant loss of lives and social unrest in the strategically crucial state. He also criticised the government's silence on the recurring paper leaks, which he said had eroded public confidence in the recruitment process.

"Continued series of paper leaks that have shaken public trust in government recruitment processes found no mention. Furthermore, the government's inability to tackle the unemployment crisis, with India's joblessness rate standing at distressing high levels was conveniently ignored. These glaring omissions reflect the government's wilful ignorance of the reality of millions of citizens" he remarked.

The CPI leader further raised concerns over rising inflation, arguing that it was burdening ordinary citizens while the government failed to implement effective economic measures. He noted that India's foreign debt had exceeded $700 billion, and the rupee's depreciation reflected the administration's failure to stabilize the economy. Despite these worrying indicators, Kumar said, the President's address projected an overly optimistic image of economic resilience.

Criticising corporate favouritism, Kumar highlighted that large-scale loan write-offs worth approximately Rs14 lakh crore between 2015 and 2025, stating that they had done little to boost job creation or infrastructure development. He also pointed to environmental degradation, noting that India had lost thousands of square kilometers of forest cover in the past decade.

"The speech completely ignored the harsh realities of corporate favouritism, environmental degradation, and growing social unrest in India. Loan write-os to large corporations, estimated at Rs 14 lakh crore, between 2015 and 2025, contributed little to job creation or infrastructure development. India lost thousands of square kilometers of forest cover in the past decade. Atrocities against minorities, Dalits, tribals and women have increased manifold under the rule of the RSS-BJP." he said.

Referring to the recent Maha Kumbh tragedy, where at least 30 people lost their lives due to alleged mismanagement, Kumar accused the ruling BJP of attempting a cover-up. He also alleged that activists raising concerns over Manipur were being targeted using law enforcement agencies.

"The tragic Mahakumbh incident where at least 30 people perished due to gross mismanagement and negligence and its cover-up shows the BJP's style of functioning where uncomfortable truths can be brushed under the rug by abusing police, agencies and censure as was done with the activists who tried to bring the reality of Manipur to the people," Kumar said.

"Many significant issues like the demand for a legal guarantee of MSP by farmers were not even touched in the President's Address, despite widespread protests and calls for action. Social tensions are at an all-time high, yet the President's address chose to highlight achievements that seem increasingly out of touch with the harsh realities on the ground, presenting a narrative more focused on self-congratulation," he added further. (ANI)

