Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 2 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has strongly hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following its criticism in the wake of the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal.

Kharge questioned the BJP's approach, stating that the party needs to "do their homework" before making accusations and undermining the state's leadership.

The BJP has raised concerns over the incident and attempted to place blame on the state government. However, Priyank Kharge dismissed these accusations, asking, "Am I an accused?"

Kharge alleged that the BJP was more focused on criticizing Karnataka's leadership than addressing the actual issue.

"The BJP is trying hard to establish their leadership and give report cards to central leadership about how many times they scolded Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, raised slogans against Priyank Kharge...," he said.

Earlier, After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected the BJP's demand for the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that Siddaramaiah himself is under the "scanner" how can he tell others to resign.

"We are not saying that he (Priyank Kharge) is a culprit, he is not an accused at this point of time?... When Mr. Siddaramaiah himself is under the scanner, how can he tell others? This is why he is not able to ask Priyank Kharge to resign... When there was a similar incident, Mr. KS Eshwarappa resigned... In 2009-10 when the then Governor permitted prosecution, BS Yediyurappa resigned... We (BJP) are asking you to follow what we did only," Joshi told reporters in Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah rejected the BJP's demand for the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge in connection with the suicide of a contractor. He described the demand as an allegation driven by political hatred.

"Minister Priyank Kharge's name is not on the death note of Bidar contractor Sachin, who committed suicide. There is neither any role nor evidence linking her to this case. Hence, the question of resignation does not arise," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

"However, the minister has stated that he is ready for any inquiry. In a similar case, BJP's KS Eshwarappa's name was written on the death note. The investigation into the complaint filed in connection with the case has been entrusted to the CID, and appropriate action will be taken after receiving the report," he added.

Responding to the BJP's insistence that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI, the chief minister asked whether the BJP has no faith in the state police.

"When the BJP was in power, not a single case was handed over to the CBI. The BJP has no morals to demand that the CBI should investigate," he said. (ANI)

