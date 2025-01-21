New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday left to attend a public rally 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', which is being held in Karnataka's Belagavi.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also left to attend the rally being held to commemorate 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi becoming the party president.

In 1924, the Congress session was chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in Karnataka's Belgaum district, which is now called Belagavi. The rally is being held to commemorate the same historic event.

Earlier, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that Congress was gearing up to organise a public rally under the slogan 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' on January 21 to commemorate 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi becoming the party president.

"Since we could not do it as a mark of respect for Dr (Manmohan) Singh. We postponed it (the public rally) and that's happening on January 21," Kharge told ANI.

He said that the program to commemorate 100 years of Gandhi's presidency was postponed due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and was being organised on January 21.

Kharge also added that the rally was being held out to send a message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the centre.

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Karnataka Minister said no "misinterpretation" or "deviation" from Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution will be tolerated.

"The previous program of Gandhi Ji's presidency that marked 100 years was postponed due to the demise of our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. We had to postpone the public rally 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' which was to send a strong message to the central government that we will not tolerate any deviation from Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar's constitution or any misinterpretation by the BJP, especially Amit Shah. You heard what he said in the Parliament about Babasaheb Ambedkar," said Kharge, who is the rural development minister of Karnataka. (ANI)

