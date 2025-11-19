Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): With temperatures in parts of Pune City dipping around 10 degrees Celsius, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday issued a directive asking for an immediate halt to the burning of wood in open spaces during the night, citing health risks.

In a directive issued to citizens, housing societies, and commercial establishments, the PMC has asked for an immediate halt to the burning of wood, coal, or garbage in open spaces at night. The civic body noted that security personnel posted at residential and commercial premises often light bonfires to stay warm, which increases smoke and pollutant levels.

According to a directive issued by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, smoke generated from night time bonfires releases PM10, PM2.5 and carbon monoxide, which pose health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups. The administration stated that lower winter temperatures trap pollutants closer to the ground, worsening air quality during early morning hours when residents step out for routine activities.

PMC has reiterated that open burning of coal, biomass, plastic, rubber and other waste materials is prohibited under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and guidelines issued under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The civic body said that penalties will be imposed and action will be taken if anyone is found violating the norms.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sparked a debate on Delhi's air pollution, attributing it to the contributions of local and neighbouring states.

"The smoke from Punjab doesn't even reach Delhi. For smoke to travel from Punjab to Delhi in 10 days, it requires wind blowing from North to South at 30 kmph, which never happens...The smoke that travels to Delhi stays over Connaught Place! What a joke!.. There are Haryana, Rajasthan and UP neighbouring Delhi, plus Delhi's own pollution...Even before paddy harvesting began in Punjab, Delhi's AQI reached 400... 99% of the paddy harvested in Punjab is sent across the country, rice is not even a staple food for people of Punjab..." said Mann. (ANI)

