Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Pune Rural Police on Sunday formally announced their comprehensive preparations for the upcoming 207th Bhima-Koregaon Anniversary celebrations, set to take place on January 1, 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh shared details about the police arrangements, highlighting the adequate parking facilities available for visitors. He welcomed all visitors, appealing to them to maintain peace during the celebrations.

"For the upcoming Bhima-Koregaon Anniversary celebrations, the Pune Rural Police is completely geared up. At the same time, the district administration is ready. We have been provided with a large number of parking places where the visitors can come and park their vehicles... I welcome all the visitors for this celebration and would appeal to them to conduct these celebrations peacefully..," he said.

Every year, Koregaon Bhima village becomes a significant pilgrimage site as thousands of visitors gather to commemorate the anniversary of the historic battle that occurred on January 1, 1818. This battle was a pivotal conflict between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy. The event marked a critical moment in Indian history, symbolizing resistance against colonial rule.

People from various backgrounds come to offer their tributes and honour the valour displayed by the soldiers who fought in this battle.

However, the 200th anniversary celebrations on January 1, 2018, were marred by violence, which resulted in one fatality and several injuries. In response, the police took proactive measures by filing 58 cases against 162 individuals.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road for the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon war. (ANI)

