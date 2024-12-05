Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Three officers were injured in Punjab's Mansa as police clashed with farmers heading towards Bhatinda in 50 vehicles to participate in a protest against less compensation for land acquisition for a gas pipeline project, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when around 300 farmers owing allegiance to the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) were coming from Sangrur and were stopped at the Bhikhi area in Mansa where a checkpost had been set up, police said.

They were on their way to Bathinda to participate in a protest against less compensation for land acquisition for a gas pipeline project.

Station House officer (SHO) of Bhikhi police station Gurvir Singh tried to stop the cavalcade, police said.

"They (farmers) were so aggressive that they tried to run over him and rammed into the barricades. As a result, SHO Gurvir Singh suffered fractures in both arms," said Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Manmohan Singh Aulakh.

Singh was referred to a hospital in Bathinda, he further said.

Farmers again clashed with police at Ramdittewala Chowk where the police had set up a checkpost.

"They strike the head of Inspector (SHO Budhlada police station) Jasvir Singh with a stick. His CT scan is going on. While another SHO-City-2 Daljit Singh suffered a wrist fracture and an injury on his ankle," said Aulakh.

No arrests have been made so far and an investigation is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Shingara Singh accused the police of baton charging farmers and damaging their 15 vehicles. He claimed that more than 12 farmers were injured.

Farmers claimed that they were prevented from going to Lelewal village in Bathinda.

Notably, a group of farmers last month also had a scuffle with police when they were holding a protest in Dunewala village in Bathinda district against the alleged inadequate compensation for land acquired by the administration for the Jamnagar-Amritsar expressway project. At that time, five to six policemen were injured.

