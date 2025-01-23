Bathinda (Punjab) [India], January 23 (ANI): In a major development effort, Punjab Police has received a significant boost to its infrastructure with Punjab Government agreeing to provide a grant of RS 426 crores in the next three years for the upgradation and modernisation of police buildings, especially police stations and police lines, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

"The Rs 426 crore fund will be utilised to upgrade and modernise police buildings, especially police stations and police lines, and other police infrastructure across the state," he said while adding that this will enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the police force.

The DGP was on a whirlwind tour to hold meetings of Police Ranges Ferozepur, Bathinda and Patiala to review the law and order situation and take stock of security arrangements ahead of Republic Day.

During his visit, DGP Gaurav Yadav also inaugurated a slew of development projects including a renovated conference hall in Bathinda and dedicating 20 motorcycles to the Police Control Room (PCR) in Patiala, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to modernize police infrastructure. The 20 new motorcycles are added to the fleet of PCR Patiala through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding.

"All the CPs/SSPs have been instructed to heighten security measures, increase patrols, and intensify night domination operations", he said.

While chairing the law and order review meetings with officers of different ranges, the DGP shared various security alerts and inputs with them to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the state as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He also issued directions to CPs/SSPs to bolster police presence at public venues and intensify surveillance and patrolling across critical areas in their respective jurisdictions. CPs/SSPs have also been directed to increase the number of police checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions, he added.

In recognition of the contribution to sports, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav has promoted six coaches who have been instrumental in training young athletes in District Sangrur, as part of the Youth Connect Program. This initiative aims to promote sports among children and youth, keeping them away from drug abuse and fostering a healthy lifestyle. This program has helped at least 78 children from modest families to secure jobs based on their achievements in sports.

He also felicitated Punjab Police officials from the Patiala Range with DGP commendation discs for performing their duties with utmost zeal, devotion and dedication. A total of 46 DGP discs were awarded on this occasion.

DIG Patiala Range Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DIG Bathinda Range Harjit Singh, DIG Ferozepur Range Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DIG Faridkot Range Ashwani Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner Bathinda Showkat Ahmad Parray, SSP Ferozepur Saumya Mishra, SSP Fazillka Varinder Singh Brar, SSP Shri Muktsar Sahib Tushar Gupta, SSP Moga Ajay Gandhi, SSP Faridkot Dr Pragya Jain, SSP Patiala Dr Nanak Singh, SSP Sangrur Sartaj Singh Chahal, SSP Barnala Sandeep Kumar Malik, SSP Malerkotla Gagan Ajit Singh, SSP Bathinda Amneet Kondal, SSP Mansa Bhagirath Singh Meena and AIG Avneet Kaur Sidhu were among other officers/officials who attended the meetings. (ANI)

