New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Despite the political changes in Bihar that caused apprehensions of low public response, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi received a rousing welcome from the people of the Seemanchal region of Bihar.

The people of the Seemanchal region of Bihar gave a tremendous welcome to the yatra and Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

"The last two days have been quite amazing for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. With the former chief minister of Bihar leaving the INDIA coalition and the current chief minister of Bihar joining the NDA as soon as the yatra entered the state, there was a fear of low public response. Contrary to that, the people of the Seemanchal region of Bihar gave a tremendous welcome to the yatra and Rahul Gandhi. The public meeting in Purnia is a direct proof of that," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

Further, Jairam Ramesh stated in the post, "Tomorrow, the yatra will re-enter West Bengal through Malda."

Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took on the initiative of uniting all opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade, preceding his ninth time as chief minister.

Nitish Kumar cited the state of affairs being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting. He said that he has been receiving suggestions from everywhere, including his party workers, and he listened to all of them to come to this decision.

"I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the Governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Monday completed its West Bengal leg entered Bihar on Tuesday and resumed its march from Ambedkar Chowk in Bihar's Araria district.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, mocked the return of JDU chief Nitish Kumar to the NDA fold, saying that this reflects the real condition of Bihar politics as when a little pressure is exerted by the BJP-led Centre, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes a U-turn.

Rahul Gandhi said that Nitish Kumar is not needed anymore in their battle to give social justice.

Addressing the public in Purnea, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said," Right now Baghel ji (former Chhattisgarh CM) told me a joke. The joke goes like this...Your Chief Minister took oath at the Governor's house. Some of his ministers also took the oath. Celebrations were going on. Nitish Kumar decided to go back to his home. Suddenly while going back he realised he had left his shawl at the Governor's house. He went back and met the Governor. Governor was shocked and said you came back so quick this time."

JDU leader Nitish Kumar's move to end his alliance with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal to revive his tie-up with the BJP comes as a massive setback to the INDIA bloc months before it takes on the formidable BJP in Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

