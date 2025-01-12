India News | Rail Coach Restaurant Set Up Near Platform 6 at Prayagraj Junction

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): A unique rail coach restaurant has been set up near platform number six on the Civil Lines side of the Prayagraj Junction.

The restaurant has been built inside an unused railway coach, which has now been made a centre of attraction for passengers and the general public.

Also Read | January 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 12.

Rishab Yadav, the owner of the restaurant, shared that the initiative was launched by the railways to create a new point of interest ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025. He further highlighted that the restaurant is fully vegetarian.

"The railways had recently launched a plan to create a new attractive point for bringing restaurants in the old rail coach. Considering the Mahakumbh 2025, we created this restaurant and it is purely veg. maintained hygiene and cleanliness. A lot of people come here. This place has become a selfie point for people.." Yadav said speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Who Is Digital Arrest Scam Mastermind Chirag Kapoor Aka Chintak Raj, Arrested After Kerala Police Solved 930 Cases?.

Muskan, a customer at the restaurant, praised the cosy ambience and the cleanliness of the place.

"The ambience here at the restaurant is very cosy and the food is very hygienic and clean.." said Muskan speaking to ANI.

Another customer, appreciating the initiative, noted that there were no restaurants nearby and praised the railways for taking the initiative.

"While eating in this restaurant, we feel we are sitting on a train. There were no restaurants nearby and it is a very good thing that they have built this.. we can come here with our family as well.." said the customer while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, as the world's largest religious gathering approaches, security measures have been ramped up in Prayagraj.

"In view of the security of the devotees coming for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had given instructions to create circular security around Prayagraj, including the 7 routes connecting Prayagraj district and the districts falling on those routes and the border districts. In compliance with the above instructions, a total of 102 fronts have been created for checking and frisking of vehicles and individuals... Uttar Pradesh Police is committed to the security of the devotees coming for the Maha Kumbh," said Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar.

Over 1,000 police personnel, including 71 inspectors, 234 sub-inspectors, and 645 constables, have been deployed to man 102 checkpoints along seven routes connecting Prayagraj district to neighbouring districts.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)