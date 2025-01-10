Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on Wednesday to inspect several key developments in India's railway network, including the Vande Bharat rakes, Amrit Bharat train coaches, and the Vistadome dining car.

Speaking about the newly upgraded Amrit Bharat train, Vaishnaw emphasized its focus on providing quality travel options for ordinary citizens.

"This is the second version of the Amrit Bharat train. Amrit Bharat train has been made for ordinary citizens. The General coach has the same facilities as any premium coach. It has been made with the sense of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and upliftment of all," he said.

The Minister highlighted that the new design includes several passenger-friendly features such as improved seats, better fans, charging points, lumbar support in chairs, a pantry car, and newly designed toilets.

Vaishnaw added that continuous improvements are being made to the Vande Bharat trains as well, aiming to further elevate the passenger experience.

Vaishnaw also touched upon the improvements made to the Vistadome coaches, specifically the addition of a dining car.

"Many improvements have been made to Vistadome coaches like adding a dining car to it. This has been done keeping tourists in mind. Passengers can have dinner while looking at the panoramic views," he explained.

The new coach, aimed at enhancing the tourism experience, is expected to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir in the near future.

The minister also said that for the Jammu-Srinagar railway line, "A new Vande Bharat train has been designed for this railway line keeping in mind the sub-zero temperatures there. In the coming days, the dream of connecting Jammu and Srinagar by a railway line will be fulfilled."

In terms of railway safety, Vaishnaw provided updates on significant progress. He revealed that 10,000 locomotives are being equipped with 'KAVACH,' a safety mechanism designed to prevent train collisions.

"10,000 locomotives are being installed with 'KAVACH' and 15,000 km of trackside fittings are being done. Telecom towers are being installed. Cameras are also being installed in front of locomotives," he stated in a press conference.

Additionally, Vaishnaw confirmed that the Railway Board will decide on the fares for Amrit Bharat trains.

He also shared that, the progress of CapEx on railways is "very good". He said, "By end of December and the first week of Janaury, already 76% of the Capex has been utilised. And this was a record Capex which has never happened in the history." (ANI)

