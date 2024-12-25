Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], December 25 (ANI): At least five people died and 15 others were injured after a car and bus collided head-on in the Salempur area in Rajasthan's Karauli, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the officials, 3 out of 5 deceased were women.

The accident happened when a family was going to Gangapur city after visiting Kailadevi by car, while the bus coming towards Karauli collided with the car, officials added.

Meanwhile, four out of five bodies have also been taken to Karauli Hospital. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Karauli District Hospital.

Ramesh Meena, Chief Medical Officer of the District Hospital, said, "Five people have died in a collision between a car and a bus on the Karauli Gangapur road. All of them belong to the same family. According to information received by the police, they were returning after visiting Kailadevi. 15 people travelling in the bus have been injured."

Further details awaited. (ANI)

