Balotara (Rajasthan) [India], January 10 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Balotara district on Friday, where he inspected the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery in Pachpadra and held a review meeting, an official release said.

He first travelled in a bus with public representatives, state government officials, and senior refinery officials for an extensive inspection of the development works at the refinery.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: Eatery Worker Caught on Camera Spitting in Customer's Roti in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

CM Sharma also inaugurated the Compressed Air Nitrogen Plant through a high-tension motor within the refinery premises.

While reviewing the progress of construction work at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery, CM Sharma emphasised that this project is crucial not only for the development of Western Rajasthan but for the overall development of the entire state.

Also Read | JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Download.

He instructed officials to ensure that the school and hospital being built in the nearby village of Sambhara through the HRRL's ESC Fund be completed quickly, so that the local people could benefit. He also reviewed the development works of the Rajasthan Petro Zone in the Borewas-Kalawa industrial area near the refinery by RIICO.

The Chief Minister also observed the Dual Feed Cracker Unit at the refinery. It is the largest plant in the refinery, where a third of the workforce (around 9,000 people) is employed. CM Sharma closely inspected the Coke Dome and Treating Unit and received detailed information about their operations and technology. During this visit, he also interacted with the workers.

The Chief Minister instructed that the pending units of the project be completed soon so that production can begin, petroleum products can be sold, and the state can generate more revenue. Additionally, he directed that more local people be employed in the construction work of the project. He also directed district police officials to take effective action to maintain law and order in and around the refinery area. He instructed the HRRL representatives to develop a green belt within the refinery complex.

He stated that the development of the Petro Zone around the refinery should be prioritized. He instructed the officials to maintain continuous contact with the companies involved in the Petro Zone. He also directed action against firms and contractors delaying the refinery works.

Furthermore, he instructed the Industry and Commerce Department to appoint a special officer who will review the ongoing work of the refinery project every 15 days and prepare a report.

CM Sharma also directed the District Collector to prepare a comprehensive development plan for Balotara district. He emphasised that a work plan should be created for essential services like water, roads, electricity, education, and healthcare to ensure public convenience.

The Chief Minister also observed a model of the refinery. Before leaving, he planted saplings in the refinery premises, conveying a message to increase public participation in the "Green Rajasthan" initiative.

On this occasion, Rajasthan Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Joraram Kumawat, Minister of State for Industry and Commerce K.K. Vishnoi, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, MLAs Hamir Singh Bhayal, Aduram Meghwal, Priyanka Chaudhary, and Arun Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Sudhanshu Pant, Additional Chief Secretary (CM Office) Shikhar Agarwal, Principal Secretary Industry and Commerce Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary Mines and Petroleum T. Ravikant, RIICO Managing Director Indrajeet Singh, HRRL Director S. Bharthan, and CEO Kamalakar R. Vikhar, along with other senior officials, were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)