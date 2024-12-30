Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a high-level review meeting with MLAs from the Udaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur divisions on Sunday to assess the progress of ongoing development projects and chart a roadmap for future initiatives.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister shared photographs from the review meeting with MLAs of the Udaipur division and wrote, "Today, a meeting was held with the ministers and MLAs of the Udaipur division at the Chief Minister's residence. During this period, along with reviewing the progress of various development projects and public welfare schemes, meaningful discussions were held on various important issues related to public interest in the area."

Further in another post CM wrote, "Today a meeting was held with the ministers and MLAs of Jodhpur division at the Chief Minister's residence. On this occasion, not only the development works of the area, public welfare schemes and administrative system were reviewed, but upcoming projects and expansion of civic amenities were also discussed in detail."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday announced plans to elevate the state's tourism sector, including the development of new tourist destinations and enhancing the facilities at existing ones in a bid to establish Rajasthan as a premier global travel destination.

Diya Kumari highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to boost tourism branding and infrastructure and expressed her excitement about Jaipur hosting the prestigious IIFA Awards for the second time in India, which she described as a significant opportunity for the state's tourism sector.

"We are going to develop new tourist destinations and improve the branding and facilities of existing destinations. We want Rajasthan to be the top spot for global tourists visiting India. It is a happy occasion that the IIFA awards which are happening for the second time in India will take place in Jaipur this time," Kumari told ANI. (ANI)

