Ishan Kishan had a memorable debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2025. The stylish left-handed batter smashed a century against the Rajasthan Royals. Since then, Kishan has found it tough to score runs. The star batter has been dismissed for low scores. His poor form continued during the match against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday. Speedster Vaibhav Arora removed Kishan for two runs. Social media was flooded with reactions after Ishan Kishan's dismal outing. Ajinkya Rahane Takes Superb Diving Catch To Dismiss Ishan Kishan During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Bro just deactivate account ishan kishan with just 100 in match 1 — vermaaaaa Avedi (@avedvarma) April 3, 2025

Ishan kishan on - flat tracks 🥵 tough tracks 😹 pic.twitter.com/gzaGzuW6Fn — '' (@Sneaky_ix) April 3, 2025

Ishan Kishan is fighting for freedom again I hear.. pic.twitter.com/JW6V0Mz3NV — SMM (@Shhy10) April 3, 2025

I have no regret why Mumbai Indians leave Ishan Kishan. — Cricket Panchayat 🏏🇮🇳 (@SharmaDev90) April 3, 2025

Ishan Kishan ne chuna lga diya Kavya ji ko 😂😂 masterstroke by Aakash ambani — Nishant Kumar (@nishant14kumar) April 3, 2025

