Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI): A violent fight broke out between two groups in the Bharatpur district which led to shots being fired, three deaths and severe injuries, informed the police officials on Sunday.

As per the Bharatpur police, two groups engaged in a violent fight in Sakraura village of Kumher in Bharatpur district, in which three people died in firing while three others were injured.

"Two groups had a brawl in Sakraura village of Kumher in Bharatpur dist. The brawl broke out between Samundar and Lakhan groups in which three people died in firing that ensued while three others were injured," said ASP, Bharatpur Anil Meena.

The three deceased have been identified as Samundar, Ishwar and Gajendra.

ASP, Bharatpur Anil Meena said that the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

