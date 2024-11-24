New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Union Government on Sunday held a meeting with the floor leaders of all political parties ahead of the Winter session of Parliament set to begin on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said a statement from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 4, Perth Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at Optus Stadium.

The meeting has been attended by 42 Leaders from 30 political parties including Ministers.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs welcomed all in the meeting of the floor leaders of both the Houses of Parliament.

Also Read | Odisha Parba 2024: PM Narendra Modi Highlights Govt's Efforts To Make State Prosperous and One of Fastest-Growing States (Watch Video).

In his opening address, he informed that the Winter Session of Parliament will commence on Monday, and subject to exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on December 20.The Session will provide 19 sittings spread over a period of 26 days.

He also informed that tentatively 16 items of legislative business and 1 item of financial business have been identified for being taken up during this session.

"The Government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by respective Presiding Officers," the release stated.

He also requested all party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.

Rijiju further informed the leaders that there will be no sitting on 26th November as this year, we will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of India by Constituent Assembly in 1949, which will be followed by yearlong activities across Nation.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, the release added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, thanked all the leaders for flagging important issues in the meeting, which have been noted. He also stated that Government is ready for discussion on all these issues subject to the rules of the respective Houses of Parliament and the decisions of the respective Presiding Officers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)