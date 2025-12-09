New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Narendra Modi government has taken every decision keeping the best interests of the people in mind.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said the reforms carried out by the centre have positively impacted people's lives.

"The Prime Minister has always said that his government will work for the poor and oppressed. Every decision taken has been taken keeping the best interests of the people in mind. All reforms introduced by the government have positively impacted the lives of people," he said.

"Rs 78,000 crores worth of unclaimed money is deposited in banks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a new initiative to return that money to the people. Data is being collected from every corner of the country, and the money is being returned to the rightful owners. Emphasis will be given to ease of doing business and ease of living," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today informed about the discussions held during the NDA Parliamentary Party. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided guidance to the MPs to focus on reforms for the betterment of the people.

"All NDA leaders congratulated PM Modi for the NDA's victory in the Bihar elections. PM Modi guided all the NDA MPs to work for their respective constituencies. PM emphasised undertaking reforms across all sectors to ease the public's lives and ensure they face no problems. The PM said that laws should help people. He also urged the MPs to connect with the youth. I express my gratitude to the PM for this guidance. It was a very good meeting of the NDA parliamentary party," he told reporters in Delhi.

He also refuted the allegations levelled by the opposition regarding the 'Vande Mataram' debate being held in Parliament due to the forthcoming West Bengal elections, saying that it was wrong since the government doesn't decide the dates of historical events.

"Some opposition people say that the Vande Mataram discussion was held due to the Bengal election. This is wrong. Vande Mataram completed 150 years on November 7. How can we decide on that date? If it (the national song) has completed 150 years now, the discussion will also be held now. We don't set the dates for such events; we celebrate them," Rijiju said.

"Vande Matram discussion to begin by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha," he added.

Amid the IndiGo fiasco that has disrupted flight operations across major airports in the country, with passengers suffering from delays and cancellations, Rijiju said the Prime Minister spoke of focusing on reforms for the betterment of people.

"Indian citizens should not face any difficulties from the side of the government. The PM asked MPs to ensure this. Rules and regulations are good, but to correct the system and not to trouble the public," he said. (ANI)

