Nagpur (Maharashtra ) [India], October 2 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat paid tribute to the founder of the organisation, K.B. Hedgewar, in Nagpur on Thursday at the RSS Vijaydashmi Utsav event. The organisation has completed 100 years since its establishment, which dates back to 1925. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest at the function, was also present during the tribute.

RSS Chief Bhagwat approached the grand statue of K.B. Hedgewar and showered it with flower petals along with Ram Nath Kovind. The two political leaders folded their hands and paid a tribute to the late founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his best wishes to all the organisation's volunteers on the 100th anniversary, hailing the organisation as a "colossal banyan tree" that has made unparalleled contributions to nation-building. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organisation and its leaders for their dedication.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "The Golden Journey of National Worship...!" A hundred years ago, the most revered Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ji sowed the sacred seed of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which today has grown into a colossal banyan tree..."

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its long-standing commitment to nation-building. He said the RSS has helped nurture and strengthen countless lives over the years. They have blossomed and thrived along the banks and in the flow of the RSS. Since its formation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a grand objective. That objective has been nation-building." (ANI)

