Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Wednesday exercised his franchise and cast his vote in Nagpur in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He also urged the voters to participate in the election to exercise their democratic rights and cast their votes wisely.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Fraud: Sharad Pawar Slams BJP for Allegations Against His Daughter Supriya Sule in Bitcoin Scam To Fund Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said, "People should use their democratic right and cast their vote wisely..."

Earlier today, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly By-Elections 2024: Voting Underway in 9 Seats; 20.51% Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM.

He also appealed to the citizens to cast their votes for the ongoing elections, saying that voting is a citizen's duty in a democracy.

"In a democracy, voting is a citizen's duty. Every citizen should perform this duty. I was in Uttaranchal, but I came here last night to cast my vote. Everyone should vote..." he said.

Nagpur South West is one of the key seats in the Nagpur district in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting elections from this constituency, representing BJP-led Mahayuti while the Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Congress' candidate Praful Gudadhe from the seat.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra registered a slower voter turnout of 18.14 per cent till 11 am in the single-phase assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 30.00 per cent, while the district of Nanded recorded the lowest voter turnout of 13.67 per cent till 11 am, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the poll body's figures, Mumbai city recorded a voter turnout of 15.78 per cent, Mumbai Suburban 17.99 per cent, Nagpur 18.90 per cent, Thane 16.63 per cent, Aurangabad 17.45 per cent, Pune 15.64 per cent, Nashik 18.71 per cent, Satara 18.72 per cent, Kolhapur 20.59 per cent, Dhule 20.11 per cent, Palghar 19.40 per cent, Ratnagiri 22.93 per cent and Latur 18.55 per cent.

Voter turnout for Sindhudurg was recorded at 20.91 per cent, Wardha at 18.86 per cent, Osmanabad at 17.07 per cent, Washim at 16.22 per cent, Yavatmal at 19.38 per cent, Solapur at 15.64 per cent, Sangli at 18.55 per cent, Ahmednagar at 18.24 per cent, Akola at 16.35 per cent, Amravati at 17.45 per cent, Beed at 17.41 per cent, Bhandara at 19.44 per cent, Buldhana at 19.23 per cent, Chandrapur at 21.50 per cent, Gondiya at 23.32 per cent, Hingoli at 19.20 per cent, Jalna at 21.29 per cent, Nandurbar at 21.60 per cent, Parbhani at 18.49 per cent and Raigad at 20.40 per cent.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase of Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)