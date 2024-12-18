New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The couple who died in an incident of fire in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday morning was not keeping good health, otherwise they could have survived, neighbours said.

Govind Ram Nagpal, 80, and his 78-year-old wife Sheela Nagpal might have escaped from the fire which took place at their South Delhi residence, their neighbours added.

"Aunty was not keeping well for several days and she was under treatment at her house. It was around 5.55 am when I was going for a morning walk that I witnessed smoke from their house.

"I informed the police about the matter immediately," Nagpal's neighbour who requested anonymity told PTI.

She further said the couple was very humble and was helpful to everyone.

"They were staying here for the past several years. Their son works in the USA and their daughter is married in Delhi. I did not see him for the last few days and the reason could be winters," she said.

Another neighbour said Govind Ram Nagpal was a retired employee of Kelvinator appliances company while his wife was retired from Vidhya Niketan School.

"The couple was very humble in nature. They never complained about anything.

"I did not see them for the last few days. I thought that they may have gone to their daughter's house or hospital for treatment. The incident is very tragic. They will be always remembered," he added.

A pall of gloom has descended in the area.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 5.57 am regarding a fire in Safdarjung Enclave.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was observed that the fire had broken out on the second floor of the residence and two occupants, Govind Ram Nagpal and his wife Sheela Nagpal were found unconscious," a senior police officer said.

He said both were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, said the police officer.

