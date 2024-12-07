Sambhal (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A case has been registered at the Cyber police station in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal after a fake video, purportedly showing vandalism inside the historic Shahi Jama Masjid, was circulated on social media.

The video, which triggered an outrage, was uploaded on a YouTube channel.

Sambhal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the video came to the notice of a police team. "The video falsely depicted acts of vandalism inside the mosque, potentially stoking communal tensions," he added.

"These videos could lead to increased animosity between communities. As a result, a case was filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We are trying to identify those behind the video and they will be arrested soon," the SP said.

The situation has been tense in Sambhal since a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted on November 19 following orders from a court that came on a petition claiming that a Harihar temple existed at the site earlier.

Violence broke out on November 24 when the mosque was being surveyed again. Four people were killed and others injured in a clash between protesters and police. The SP said a total of 29 police personnel were injured in the incident.

