New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, has outlined several key issues raised by local residents, urging Rahul Gandhi's support to address these concerns if elected.

Dikshit emphasized the importance of reopening the temporary muster roll in the NDMC, which had previously provided thousands of jobs. He said, "Our temporary muster roll in NDMC, which used to provide jobs to thousands of youth here, has been closed for the last ten years. It needs to be reopened, and we wanted Rahul ji to hear this."

He also discussed the issue of the regularization of workers who were employed under the muster roll system. "The second issue was regarding the policy that stopped the regular muster roll and its regularization, which would make people permanent employees," Dikshit explained. "There are still around 12-15 hundred RMR workers, and we explained this issue to them."

Another critical concern raised by the residents was the lack of adequate compensation for families of those who died. "Only three, four, or five percent of people receive jobs as compensation, which is highly unethical. During the Congress rule, it was up to 40-45 percent," Dikshit pointed out, adding that "If someone dies young, say at 30 or 40, what will their family do? Where will they go? We pointed this out too."

Dikshit also addressed the issue of long-term residents who have lived in the area for decades. "The fourth issue is that people who have lived here for decades, some for 70 years, some for 100 years, or some families have lived here for 50 years," he stated. "The Government of India's policy has been that in several areas, they have provided leases for those houses to the people who have lived there for so long. So, we were asking if this policy can be applied here too."

He expressed confidence that with Rahul Gandhi's leadership, these issues could be addressed in Parliament. "As an MP, if you raise our voice in Parliament, with the support of 100 MPs, we can push this forward," he said.

Dikshit explained that the enthusiasm among the people for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was largely due to Rahul Gandhi's appeal. He said, "The enthusiasm among people here, for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was largely because of Rahul Gandhi's appeal and the numerous issues they wanted to share with him."

On Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Dikshit added, "Rahul Gandhi has a leadership that always speaks about the issues of the people. He doesn't focus much on religion, caste, or wealth; he speaks about people's livelihoods and rights. So, people felt that when they share their struggles, their issues related to the government, law, and justice, Rahul Gandhi would understand and raise their voice."

Dikshit also criticized the current leadership for neglecting development issues in the area, saying, "Under his leadership, why couldn't these basic things have been done? It's not like the government doesn't listen. They present their concerns, but it doesn't seem like a single letter was written, nor did they raise any resolution or demand for the development of this area."

Referring to the lack of action over the years, he noted, "I had spoken to the former Chairman here, and he said that in the last ten years, not once has development been discussed by them. They've never sent a resolution, nor have they demanded any development for this area." He concluded, "So, if an MLA who is also a member of NDMC, with so many powers, and the Chief Minister here never discusses development or jobs, then this is the situation of our employees."

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

The Delhi Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

