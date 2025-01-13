Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was threatened by some unidentified persons days before his murder following a quarrel at a windmill company, his wife claimed on Monday.

She claimed her husband was scared and stayed in Latur for a couple of days, but the threat calls didn't stop.

Also Read | Expired Saline Death in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Orders CID Probe Into Case of Death of Pregnant Woman After Being Administered With Ringer's Lactate Saline.

"My husband was threatened by some unidentified persons. He told me that persons who quarrelled at the windmill company (in Beed region) on December 6 behaved like goons. He didn't tell me who threatened him," Santosh Deshmukh's wife Ashwini Deshmukh told a Marathi news channel.

The Massajog village head from Beed district of Maharashtra was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9. Preliminary investigation suggests that he had tried to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm operating a windmill project in the region.

Also Read | Good Samaritan Scheme: Nitin Gadkari Announces Increase in Reward for Helping Accident Victims, Stating Those Who Take Them to Hospitals Will Receive INR 25,000.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in the murder case, while another accused is on the run. All the eight accused have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Family members of Santosh Deshmukh and Opposition leaders are demanding registration of a murder case against state minister Dhananjay Munde's aide Walmik Karad, arrested in a related extortion case.

"My husband was scared due to threats. He stayed at Latur for a couple of days on my request. He returned to Massajog village because he was getting phone calls," Ashwini Deshmukh claimed.

She said her brother-in-law Dhananjay Deshmukh staged an agitation by climbing a water tank in Massajog village on Monday because the information about the probe is not being shared with us.

"We are demanding justice from the day one and punishment for culprits," she added.

Dhananjay threatened to jump from the water tank alleging that information about the investigation was not shared with the family.

He demanded that the accused in the extortion case be booked for murdering his brother.

Responding to the allegations levelled by Dhananjay Deshmukh, senior CID officer helming the investigation will meet him on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Basavraj Teli heads the Special Investigation Team of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)