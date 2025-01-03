New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Savitribai Phule, who came from a backward community and is considered an iconic woman social reformer, on her birth anniversary on Friday, lauding her as a pioneer in education and social reform.

Modi said in a post on X, "She is a beacon of women's empowerment and a pioneer in the field of education and social reform. Her efforts continue to inspire us as we work to ensure a better quality of life for the people."

Married to Jyotiba Phule, a revered social reformer himself, Savitribai Phule was born in 1831 in Maharashtra and considered by many as India's first woman teacher due to her pioneering work for educating women -- especially from deprived groups -- when it was considered a taboo.

