New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court has asked Rajasthan police to respond to a bail plea filed by Sumera Parvez, accused of conspiring in the murder of her husband Asbak Mon, a motorbike racer who died in 2018 in Jaisalmer.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to the Rajasthan police and sought its response to Parvez's plea within four weeks.

Parvez has challenged in the apex court a Rajasthan High Court order which in December last year rejected her bail plea. The appeal was filed through advocates Renjith Marar and Tarini K Nayak.

The wife, who has been accused of conspiring in the murder of her husband, claims that the entire case against her is part of a deep-seated conspiracy orchestrated by her late husband's family.

The petition stated that the FIR against Parvez was registered after a delay of two years from the date of the incident, which the petitioner said was well beyond any reasonable timeframe for such a serious accusation.

According to the petitioner, the delay in filing the FIR, in the year 2020, even though the crime allegedly took place in 2018, raises serious doubts about the credibility of the entire investigation and the overall version of the prosecution.

"The contents of the FIR comprise of only bald allegations of murder/ criminal conspiracy implicating the petitioner inter alia, without any cogent material," the plea stated.

Parvez contended that as bail has been granted to the other accused, she too should be entitled to bail and her young child was in urgent need of her care and affection.

The biker died on August 16, 2018, during a practice run of the 'Indian Baja Motorsports Dakar Challenge Rally' in the desert of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer before the competition. He was initially believed to have died of natural causes. It was suspected that he had lost his way in the desert during a practice run and died of dehydration or thirst.

However, the biker's brother and mother cried foul alleging that Mon was murdered. Police began further investigation and later arrested his wife and Mon's friends, who had gone for practice at the sand dunes. They were arrested from Bengaluru for plotting his murder. (ANI)

