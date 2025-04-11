Dwayne Bravo and Matheesha Pathirana had a heartwarming banter at the Chepauk ahead of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match on April 11. Now the KKR mentor, Dwayne Bravo had been the CSK bowling coach in the past and had a great bond with the players including Matheesha Pathirana, one of the franchise's biggest finds in the past few years. Before the match, Matheesha Pathirana met Dwayne Bravo who jokingly touched his feet and the Sri Lankan pacer quickly reciprocated the gesture. He then asked Dwayne Bravo for some bowling tips and when the latter jokingly advised him not to play at all. Matheesha Pathirana said, "Show some loyalty, please" as he and Dwayne Bravo shared a laugh. ‘Traitor Is Here’, MS Dhoni Engages in Fun Banter With Former Chennai Super Kings Player-Turned-Mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders Dwayne Bravo Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Dwayne Bravo, Matheesha Pathirana Jokingly Touch Each Other's Feet

