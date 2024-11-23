Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Thanking voters, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said schemes like the Ladki Bahin yojana have played a major role in the Mahayuti's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray poised to win just 20 seats, Congress 16 and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

"Some of the schemes like Ladki Bahin yojana have played a major role in our victory...I want to thank my voters for once again giving me this responsibility. I will continue working for the development of the state for the next five years," Ajit Pawar told reporters here.

Ajit Pawar won from the Baramati constituency by 1,00,899 votes, defeating his nearest rival Yugendra Pawar from the NCP (SCP).

Ajit Pawar received a total of 1,81,132 votes while his nephew Yugendra Pawar bagged 80,233 votes, according to the ECI website.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference alongside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar acknowledged the increased responsibility this victory brings and emphasized the need for financial discipline in delivering on their promises.

"We will not be carried away by this victory; instead, it increases our responsibility. We have to behave responsibly now. Especially financial discipline is essential to fulfil all our promises. We are committed to working together for Maharashtra's development over the next five years," Pawar said.

Commenting on criticism about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Pawar reminded that they had lost Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra and now lost the Jharkhand assembly polls using the same EVMs.

"Those blaming EVMs must remember we lost the Lok Sabha elections, and now Jharkhand elections on the same EVMs. We even lost some seats here by very thin margins," he said.

The BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies - Shiv Sena and NCP - with its momentum.

While the BJP has won or is ahead in 133 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 56 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the verdict in Maharashtra is victory of "development" and thanked people for their support.

"Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra's progress," he said in a post on X.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party poised to win 133 of 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. Party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate. (ANI)

