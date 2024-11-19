Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday dismissed allegation by the Congress government in the State spending more than Rs 2 crore for renovation of the secretariat.

This comes after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) took aim at the Congress government in Telangana for allegedly spending nearly Rs 3.5 crore for the installation of only the main gate at the Secretariat that was removed recently. The BRS also accused the Telangana government of indulging in the renovation of the Secretariat because of Vaastu, which has also been dismissed by the state Roads Minister.

Reddy informed that the state government will unveil the Telangana Thalli statue inside the secretariat on the occasion of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's birthday. The unveiling will be done before one lakh people, he added.

"It is not about Vaastu. We are installing Telangana Thalli's statue. On December 9, Sonia Gandhi's birthday, we are going to unveil a statue of Telangana Thalli inside the State Secretariat. The statue represents the everyday woman of Telangana. The unveiling will be done in front of one lakh people. It is not really about Vaastu, but about increasing visitors and the general public. Earlier, even the press was not allowed," Telangana Roads Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said while speaking to the media.

They (BRS) should first be asked about the tenders and the money spent for Pragati Bhagwan, Reddy said, adding that the Congress party was a systematic party and the renovation work will be carried out under Rs 2 crore.

"The total cost of renovation will be around Rs 1-2 crore, not more than that. A maximum of Rs 2 crores will be spent including the statue. This is a very small thing. You ask about the tenders and the money worth Rs 600-700 crore spent for Pragati Bhawan. Congress party is a very systematic party, all the works will be done under Rs 1-2 crore," the minister said. (ANI)

